Legacy Advisors LLC Has $12.49 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,194 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.0% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.73. 438,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,984. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.