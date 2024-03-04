Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979,379 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,376,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,798,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.26.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 391,516 shares of company stock worth $23,636,810 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

