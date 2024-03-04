Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 988 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.74. 798,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,354. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.34 and its 200 day moving average is $92.07. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $111.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.