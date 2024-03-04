Lead Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 252,500 Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 252,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,216,000. Smartsheet makes up approximately 3.6% of Lead Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,848,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,061,000 after acquiring an additional 319,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Smartsheet by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,526,000 after purchasing an additional 130,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Smartsheet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,493,000 after purchasing an additional 344,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Smartsheet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,557,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,118,000 after purchasing an additional 126,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

SMAR stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 379,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,259. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 0.75. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $103,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,047 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

