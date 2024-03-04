Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 99.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,846,659 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Workiva worth $15,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WK. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 133.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Workiva during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Workiva during the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Workiva from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workiva from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Workiva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

NYSE WK opened at $85.50 on Monday. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total value of $1,070,919.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

