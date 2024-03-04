Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,626 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $17,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $842,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 17,209 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,863,000 after buying an additional 16,485 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $256.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.66. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $133.81 and a one year high of $258.91. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. The company had revenue of $238.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.50.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,382. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Stories

