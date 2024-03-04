Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $21,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Shares of JCI opened at $60.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

