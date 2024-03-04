Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,553,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405,938 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Sterling Check worth $19,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,322,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,685,000 after buying an additional 1,860,674 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 2nd quarter worth $12,280,000. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,838,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,065,000 after buying an additional 626,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sterling Check by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,719,000 after purchasing an additional 422,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,803,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sterling Check in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sterling Check from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Sterling Check Stock Up 4.9 %

STER opened at $16.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.47. Sterling Check Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

