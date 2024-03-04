Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $20.26 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 186,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,703 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $20,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $610,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares in the company, valued at $610,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $2,955,489. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globe Life

Globe Life Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $126.17 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globe Life

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.