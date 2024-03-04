Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $16.53 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 60,483 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $16,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,884,000 after buying an additional 591,787 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $726,454,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $152.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.05 and a twelve month high of $157.93. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.05.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,007 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

