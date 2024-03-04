Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $15.18 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $15,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Five Below by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,768 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after purchasing an additional 487,948 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,539,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $242,681,000 after purchasing an additional 395,275 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.88.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total transaction of $1,858,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

FIVE stock opened at $200.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.47. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.57 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

