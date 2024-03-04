Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 539,502 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,736,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 48,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at $457,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,474,462 shares of company stock worth $75,600,119.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.7 %

LSXMK stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.75. 759,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,009. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.24 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

