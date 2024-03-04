Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,560,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Laboratory Co. of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LH stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.59.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $7,670,756. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Further Reading

