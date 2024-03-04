Laurion Capital Management LP Takes Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 346,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,669,000 after buying an additional 1,057,947 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 210.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,433,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,638,000 after buying an additional 972,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,901,000 after buying an additional 644,128 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $18,141,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,018,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,299,000 after purchasing an additional 584,014 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $111,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,731,083.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $354,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,070.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,083.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,119 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CRNX traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.81. 291,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,223. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $47.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 52.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRNX has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.