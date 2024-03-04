Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 3,502,281 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,588,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502,281 shares during the quarter. Vistra makes up about 0.9% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 1.28% of Vistra worth $152,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,462,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at about $57,218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 2,443.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,407 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Vistra by 509.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,734,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,905 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $32,716,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.27. 3,199,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,967,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.03. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $57.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

