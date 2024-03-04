Laurion Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 423.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,924 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter worth $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.67. The stock had a trading volume of 882,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,700. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.22. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.17 and a fifty-two week high of $217.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

FERG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

