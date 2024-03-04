Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 149,147 Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 457.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Flywire from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Flywire from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Shares of Flywire stock traded down $0.92 on Monday, reaching $27.33. 1,158,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,482. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.79.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $179,688.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,182,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $179,688.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,182,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $82,321.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 473,170 shares in the company, valued at $11,072,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,107 shares of company stock valued at $506,489 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

