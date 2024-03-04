Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 890 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,761 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.21. 2,417,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,560,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

