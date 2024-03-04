Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 70 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $334.13. The company had a trading volume of 678,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,955. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $335.46. The company has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.81.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.