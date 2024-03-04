Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.82.

NFLX stock traded down $2.31 on Monday, hitting $617.03. 1,647,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,195,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $267.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $624.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $534.84 and a 200-day moving average of $464.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,351 shares of company stock worth $154,486,891. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

