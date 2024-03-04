Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 75,894 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 442.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,894 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.14. The company had a trading volume of 183,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,723. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.