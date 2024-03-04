Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,722,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after acquiring an additional 540,942 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,449.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 475,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after acquiring an additional 445,122 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.19. The stock had a trading volume of 382,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,838. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.82. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $81.54 and a 52 week high of $135.67.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.