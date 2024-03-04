Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $13,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,626 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,259,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,096,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,656. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

