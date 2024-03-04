Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.4% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,838. The company has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.52.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Profile



Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

