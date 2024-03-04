Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $435,979,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Southern by 38.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,988 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,575 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.66. 1,569,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,733,573. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.62. The company has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.46.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

