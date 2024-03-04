Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,545 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period.

Shares of SYLD traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.95. 102,769 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $891.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $64.02.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

