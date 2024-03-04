LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,550 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.5% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $78.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,079. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.57.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

