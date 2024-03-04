LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,032 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,032 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.77. 3,143,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,838. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

