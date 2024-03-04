LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Sells 182,315 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,315 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.28. 1,387,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,892,648. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.67. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $46.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

