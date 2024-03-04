LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $933,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,239,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,750. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

