LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.59 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $471.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,652. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $471.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $448.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $421.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

