LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $982,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 279,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $5.64 on Monday, hitting $432.10. 553,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $439.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

