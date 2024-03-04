LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,579 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF comprises 1.2% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,172,000 after purchasing an additional 281,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,223,000 after acquiring an additional 62,825 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 115,790 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after acquiring an additional 78,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,866 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:GLTR traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.35. 26,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,678. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $80.99 and a twelve month high of $96.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average of $87.81.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.