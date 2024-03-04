LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.6% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $77.84. 6,163,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,424,174. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $78.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

