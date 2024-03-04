LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508,063 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $401,191,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,779 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 714.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,041,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,820,000 after acquiring an additional 913,734 shares during the period.

BNDX traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,118. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.64. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

