LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MDY stock traded up $5.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $537.43. The stock had a trading volume of 736,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,461. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $538.26. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.