LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,878,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,558,000 after buying an additional 385,249 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 962,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,408,000 after purchasing an additional 361,000 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $420,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 29,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $2,502,634.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,343 shares in the company, valued at $25,330,892.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.99. 1,893,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,055,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.