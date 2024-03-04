LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys 320 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $36,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.59. 1,341,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

