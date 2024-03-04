Lansing Management LP Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Lansing Management LP cut its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the period. APi Group comprises approximately 4.9% of Lansing Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lansing Management LP’s holdings in APi Group were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 41.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In other APi Group news, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $199,496.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on APi Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

APi Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:APG traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.39. 1,984,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,271. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.91. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.63.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

