Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Makes New $475,000 Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,451 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:AEM traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.57. 2,803,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,248. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.