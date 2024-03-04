Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 77,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000. Li Auto accounts for about 0.3% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 31,221.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,312,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 75,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LI traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.83. 14,790,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,402,648. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.72.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

