Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Invests $4 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,000. Baidu accounts for 0.4% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV increased its position in Baidu by 103.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Baidu by 36.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Baidu by 2,930.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $3.12 on Monday, hitting $100.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,925,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,592. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.51 and a 12-month high of $160.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Nomura upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.69.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

