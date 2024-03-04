Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Acquires New Holdings in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,216,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Yatsen accounts for about 0.1% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned approximately 0.32% of Yatsen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 194.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 95,319 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter worth $759,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 26.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,445,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 303,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 54.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 22,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Yatsen Price Performance

Shares of Yatsen stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,714,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,543. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $208.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of -2.17. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.61.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, colored contact lenses, and beauty devices.

Further Reading

