Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Acquires 2,013 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 158.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,174,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Down 3.2 %

RBLX traded down $1.34 on Monday, reaching $39.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,069,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059,258. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $154,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 258,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $154,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $4,778,992.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $46.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 605,220 shares of company stock worth $26,588,206. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

