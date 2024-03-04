Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.73. 1,619,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.29.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kimberly-Clark

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.