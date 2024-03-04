Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Takes $513,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.3% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,800 shares of company stock valued at $29,529,164 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $4.60 on Monday, hitting $133.48. 27,756,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,278,229. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.94 and a 52 week high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.