Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Takes $435,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,570,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,986,000 after purchasing an additional 254,250 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 116.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 153,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 32,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.63. 3,323,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,874,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.70.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

