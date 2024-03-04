Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Takes $15.52 Million Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 625,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,520,000. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. owned about 2.12% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,781,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,666,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,314. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

