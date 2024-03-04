Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $1,203,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 185,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $334.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,751. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.81. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $335.46. The company has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

