Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,037,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,339. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.97 and its 200 day moving average is $99.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

